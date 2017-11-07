All-In-One Cloud HR Software for SMBs & Employees

Welcome, Product Hunters! HR Partner helps you eliminate HR headaches by keeping your employee records, time-off & recruitment all in one place, without relying on spreadsheets or paper files (now with onboarding & digital signatures).

Track time off & employee leave

Every growing business deals with time-consuming spreadsheets and paper files at some point -- especially when tracking employee vacation, absences and leave.

Are you tired of the chaos and lost time?

Take the pain out of HR tasks by setting up automatic leave accrual rules.

Employees can easily submit leave requests through the system, and requests are automatically routed to their managers (allowing you to keep track of everything all in one place).

Onboard & recruit candidates

Publish jobs through HR Partner and let candidates apply directly. Easily review applications and collaborate with your team. Improve your time-to-hire and avoid tedious double entry.

All plans come with premium HRIS features.

Want to see the full list of features?

1-10 Employees

$30/ month

  • Core HRIS
  • Leave Tracking & Calendar
  • Employee Self-Service
  • Document Storage & E-Signature
  • Onboarding & Recruitment
  • Performance Storage

11-20 Employees

$60/ month

21-35 Employees

$100/ month

36-50 Employees

$140/ month

51-75 Employees

$200/ month

76-100 Employees

$250/ month

  • Xero Integration
  • Glassdoor Integration
  • Slack Integration

Over 100 Employees

Custom


  • Over 100 employees? Get in touch with us during your trial period to discuss custom pricing based on your company's needs.

Jim

Jim Worth

President of Formcode Creative Group

“I have used many HR systems and have to say this one really is easy to use and has all the features I need.”

Richard

Richard Barker

Director @ The Talent Locker

“HR Partner has everything we need for a company of our size. We use it to manage holidays and absences, employee self-service, and performance.”

Juhi

Juhi King

Founder @ HR Tech Girl

"Not only is HRPartner.io fabulous, but it's truly functional and affordable too. For starters, it took me less than an hour to set-up."

Central Employee Records

Keep your digital employee records in one place (no more spreadsheets).

Time Off/Leave Management

Track time off & leave while setting custom policy/auto-accrual rules.

Employee Self-Service Portal (Mobile-Friendly)

Invite your employees to logon from any device. It's easy and mobile-friendly!

Documents & e-Signature

Store documents of any kind (or request digital signatures).

Applicant Tracking & Recruitment

Publish your company's open jobs and review applications.

Performance Storage

Store performance reviews and set reminders for future reviews.

Employee Notes

Create internal notes under any employee's profile.

Calendar Sync

Sync your company's time off calendar to Outlook or Google seamlessly.

Messages & Announcements

Send messages to specific departments or post news & announcements.

