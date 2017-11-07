Track time off & employee leave

Welcome, Product Hunters! HR Partner helps you eliminate HR headaches by keeping your employee records, time-off & recruitment all in one place, without relying on spreadsheets or paper files (now with onboarding & digital signatures).Free Trial
Every growing business deals with time-consuming spreadsheets and paper files at some point -- especially when tracking employee vacation, absences and leave.
Are you tired of the chaos and lost time?
Take the pain out of HR tasks by setting up automatic leave accrual rules.
Employees can easily submit leave requests through the system, and requests are automatically routed to their managers (allowing you to keep track of everything all in one place).
Publish jobs through HR Partner and let candidates apply directly. Easily review applications and collaborate with your team. Improve your time-to-hire and avoid tedious double entry.
Want to see the full list of features?
All plans come with:
Looking for digital timesheets? Timesheets are an extra add-on. Contact our team for more details.
President of Formcode Creative Group
“I have used many HR systems and have to say this one really is easy to use and has all the features I need.”
Director @ The Talent Locker
“HR Partner has everything we need for a company of our size. We use it to manage holidays and absences, employee self-service, and performance.”
Founder @ HR Tech Girl
"Not only is HRPartner.io fabulous, but it's truly functional and affordable too. For starters, it took me less than an hour to set-up."
Enjoy premium features with every plan.
Keep your digital employee records in one place (no more spreadsheets).
Track time off & leave while setting custom policy/auto-accrual rules.
Invite your employees to logon from any device. It's easy and mobile-friendly!
Store documents of any kind (or request digital signatures).
Publish your company's open jobs and review applications.
Store performance reviews and set reminders for future reviews.
Create internal notes under any employee's profile.
Sync your company's time off calendar to Outlook or Google seamlessly.
Send messages to specific departments or post news & announcements.
Try a free 7-day trial today.